Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 across the Interior Health region edged back up Wednesday after declining for a week.
There are now 164 people with the disease in IH hospitals, up from 160 on Tuesday. Nineteen patients are in critical care, one more than on Wednesday.
Provincewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations were unchanged Wednesday, at 787, with 121 patients in critical care.
Eleven more deaths due to the disease, including one in the Interior Health region, were reported. That made for a total of 2,777 such fatalities since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.
As has been the case since the arrival in B.C. of the Omicron variant in late December, for many of those now in hospital with COVID-19 the disease itself was not the cause of hospitalization but was rather detected through routine in-hospital testing.
Citing a downward trend in hospitalizations, the government lifted several pandemic-related restrictions at midnight Wednesday. Attendance at hockey games and other indoor organized events can now be at 100% of capacity, and nightclubs and bars can have full occupancy with dancing and mingling allowed once again.
Wedding and funeral receptions have also resumed.