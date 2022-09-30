Henry

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen both in the Interior Health region and across B.C. after months of steady decline. Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said peak hospitalizations could be about 1,000 between November and January, or nearly equal to last winter's highest numbers.

 File

The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in B.C. hospitals has risen after months of steady decline.

Across the Interior Health region, there are 51 people with the disease in hospital, up from 35 last week.
 
The provincial number is 367, up significantly from 305 last week. And the number of patients in intensive care has also risen, from 22 to 30.
 
Sixteen more people in B.C. have died of the disease, making the toll 4,283 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
 
Peak hospitalization due to COVID-19 was on Jan. 31, 2022 with 1,048 cases. The number dropped to 209 by March 23, then there were two spikes, the second one peaking at 418 cases in mid-July.
 
Hospitalization numbers had been on a slow but steady downward trend since then.
 
Latest modelling suggests hospitalizations related to COVID-19 could peak between November and January at about 1,000 patients, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said earlier this week.
 
Despite the new uptick in cases and projections for more hospitalizations, Henry said the evidence shows immunization programs are working.
 
When the Delta variant was dominant, the "vast majority" of people in hospital with positive COVID-19 tests were admitted because of the virus.
 
Now, about half of those with COVID-19 in hospital were admitted for unrelated reasons, Henry said, and their infected status was determined after they were admitted.
 