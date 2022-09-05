A flurry of activity over the Labour Day long weekend has ensured a West Kelowna elementary school will be ready for students on Tuesday.
Tradesmen and other district employees worked through the weekend to prepare Webber Road Elementary School, which will re-open after it closed as a school 20 years ago.
“If you’d have asked me last week if the school was going to be ready, I’m not sure what my answer would have been,” superintendent Kevin Kaardal said on Labour Day. “But there was a lot of hard work done over the weekend.”
After it closed as a school due to shifting enrolment patterns in 2002, Webber Road was leased out to the Central Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.
Some school-related touches still need to be prepared, but the building is ready to accommodate students displaced by the closure of George Pringle Elementary, Kaardal said.
In Kelowna, another long-closed school, Bellevue Creek Elementary in the Lower Mission, is also being re-opened Tuesday.
About 24,000 K-12 students return to classes in the Central Okanagan on Tuesday.