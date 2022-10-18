A fine fall day was clouded Tuesday by smoke rising from a controlled forestry burn west of Peachland.
The BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band, and Gorman Bros. Lumber are burning off dead trees and underbrush in a 170 ha. area to reduce the risk of future wildfires in the area. Smoke could be visible through the end of November.
The smoke will likely increase in coming days as the work being done Tuesday was only "blacklining, which is the pre-burning and extinguishment of fuels adjacent to the main area of the prescribed burn", the BCWS said in a tweet.