An 86-year-old Kelowna man won five gold medals at a seniors competition that drew 11,000 athletes from 33 countries.
But here’s something even more remarkable: As Cliff Serwa, a former provincial politician, keeps in shape by pedalling about 300 km a week in Kelowna, he never feels unsafe.
“I’m never nervous cycling around Kelowna, not at all,” Serwa said Tuesday in an interview. “I’ve never had any close calls, not even on Highway 97.
“People are very good, truck drivers as well,” he said. “I commend the drivers. Usually they move over to the centre line when they go by you. I’m not worried at all. If everybody obeys the rules of the road, that spreads courtesy and respect, and it all works out well.”
Serwa, who was a provincial Social Credit politician from 1986 to 1996, got into competitive cycling about 12 years ago. He had played a lot of lacrosse and basketball in his younger years but his knees were giving him trouble so he was looking for a new way to keep fit.
“You cover a lot of ground while you’re cycling. I’ve seen a lot of Kelowna that I probably wouldn’t have if I hadn’t taken up cycling,” he said. “Cycling is rewarding and fulfilling, and you get a lot of fresh air and the camaraderie is great.”
Serwa is the oldest member of ‘The Posse’, a group of friends that ride between 60 km and 100 km around Kelowna every week.
He was recently in St. George, Utah, last week to compete in the Huntsman World Senior Games. He won five gold cycling medals in his age bracket, 85 to 89, including the top overall performer in the group.
Serwa, whose granddaughter Kelsey won Olympic gold in ski cross, has also posted strong performances in the 55+ BC Games in Victoria and the Kamloops 2022 55+ Canada Games.
Serwa encourages older people to get or stay active, not only for their own health benefits but as a way of reducing future strain on the health care system.
“British Columbia, which is the retirement capital of Canada, has a much higher percentage of seniors than any other province,” he said. “And unless we get more people to be active and look after themselves, it becomes more and more difficult to maintain a quality health care system.”
“An active mind and an active body leads to a good quality of life,” he said.