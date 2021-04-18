It could be the gift that keeps on giving.
Faced with a shortage of space and an abundance of important local art, the Summerland Museum and Archives Society is seeking permission in B.C. Supreme Court to use the remaining proceeds from a $180,000 bequest to upgrade the facility and better preserve some of its works.
The money was willed to the museum by former director and long-time Summerland resident Doreen Tait, who died in 2006. She also left to the museum her collection of nearly 100 pieces by local artists.
Her will specified the money was to be used “to provide for the building of proper storage racks for artwork within the museum,” but that goal has been achieved and there is approximately $143,000 left.
“The Tait collection was given to the society to be ‘retained and displayed.’ However, the museum does not have the space to display the Tait Collection,” the society states in its April 7 petition to the court, which is required to approve any changes to what is considered a charitable trust.
“Therefore, it is the society’s position that the remaining funds should be utilized, at least in part, to create more space to display the Tait Collection in accordance with the bequest. Using the remaining funds for this purpose would be keeping with Ms. Tait’s intentions.”
The proposed expenditures total approximately $350,000 — the balance to be sought through fundraising – and would improve preservation, maintenance,and display of the Tait Collection, according to the petition.
The museum’s wish list includes $210,000 to create a new display area.
The petition is scheduled to be heard in court June 7 in Penticton.
According to the society’s website, Tait’s collection includes photographs, watercolours, oils, pen and inks, and pastels, created by local artists.