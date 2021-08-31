Another outbreak of COVID-19 is underway at a care home in the Interior Health region.
With the outbreak at Kamloops Seniors Village, 13 of the 19 care homes where outbreaks have been declared are within Interior Health.
Seven of those facilities are in the Kelowna area - Cottonwoods, Brookhaven, Spring Valley, David Lloyd Jones, Sun Pointe Village, Village at Mill Creek, and Hawthorn Park.
A total of 655 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C. between Monday and Tuesday, including 242 infections in Interior Health.
Of the 6,045 active cases of COVID-19, 2,495, or 41%, are in Interior Health, even though the region accounts for just 15% of B.C.'s total population.
The provincial vaccination rate edged up to 84.3% on Tuesday from 84.2% on Monday.
In the past week, people who are not vaccinated at all accounted for 69.9% of all new COVID-19 cases. Those who had not received one or two shots accounted for 80.2% of all new cases.
In the past two weeks, 80.6% of those who've been hospitalized because of COVID-19 had not been vaccinated. Another eight percent had received only one of the two necessary shots, and 11% were people who had been fully vaccinated.
"This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a Tuesday briefing. "That's where we are seeing this take off."
A 50-year-old who is unvaccinated has a 12 times greater chance of catching COVID-19 than someone the same age who is vaccinated, Henry said. They also have a 34 times greater chance of being hospitalized due to the disease, she said.