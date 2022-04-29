The number of principals, vice-principals, and custodians could be cut in Central Okanagan Public schools as trustees try to trim operating costs for next year.
Administrators have come up with a range of recommendations to shave the budget by $3.3 million, or one percent of the $305 million total, with proposals going to trustees at a meeting next week.
One suggestion is to increase the foreign student program by 30 spaces, which would provide additional revenue of $450,000.
A COVID-19 rapid testing system for teachers and other staff who won’t disclose their vaccination status is no longer required, as the board has decided to pause its vaccine mandate. The savings is $50,000.
Reorganization of schools has resulted in the elimination of two vice-principal positions, saving $311,000.
Seven fewer janitors will be employed next year as the district “returns to pre-COVID-19 pandemic custodial staffing levels”, states part of a report to trustees from superintendent Kevin Kaardal. The savings is almost $350,000.
The district should also “claw back” $275,000 from schools’ unspent surplus funds, Kaardal says.
Cost-cutting is required, trustees have been told, because the per-pupil funding grant is not keeping up with inflation.