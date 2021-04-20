Three more winners of Kelowna civic awards were announced this week.
Meals on Wheels has been named the Volunteer Organization of the Year; Peter's - Your Independent Grocer won the Corporate Community of the Year award; and Columbia Bottle Deports won for Champion of the Environment.
Demand for the Meals on Wheels service rose 70% in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic kept many residents at home, the city says in a news release.
Peter's - Your Independent Grocery organized specific shopping times for elderly shoppers last year, ensured staff were available for translation services, and arranged extra delivery services.
While many bottle return depots closed last year and retail stores refused to accept returns, Columbia Bottle Depots stayed open and continued to provide full-time work for 50 people.