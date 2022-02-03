Kelowna businesses may have to pay this summer to use the city’s three municipally-owned boat launches.
More than $1.1 million worth of repairs are needed at the launches and it makes sense to get some of the necessary money from the approximately 15 local companies and groups that charge people to put vessels into Okanagan Lake, city officials say.
“These commercial users account for approximately 25% of total boat launch usage,” Johannes Saufferer, the city’s real estate department manager, writes in a report going to council at Monday’s meeting.
The report does not indicate how much the city might charge commercial users at the Cook Road, Water Street, and Sutherland Bay boat launches.
But it suggests imposition of a fee would be reasonable and not unlike the charges the city already collects from commercial users of other municipal facilities, such as food trucks in City Park and wedding photography in other parks.
Up to 40,000 vessels are put into the lake at the city-owned launches every year, the city estimates, with the busiest one being Cook Road followed closely by Water Street. As many as 25 launches take place every hour at peak times on summer mornings.
The Water Street launch needs $650,000 of improvements to its docks and ramps, while the Cook Road one needs $500,000 of improvements. An assessment of the launch at Sutherland Bay, which is little used by commercial operators because of its shallow water, has not been done by the city.
There are two boat valet firms, 10 dryland boat rental businesses, and three drylands boat clubs which could be affected if a launch charge is implemented. Members of the public launching their own boats would not have to pay a fee.
Assuming council approves the idea on Monday, more details including a proposed fee would be presented soon by staff.