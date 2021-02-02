A lumber truck spilled its load Tuesday morning on Highway 97A near Springbend Road.
About 9:05 a.m., North Okanagan Mounties responded to a -three-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber, near Grindrod.
Highway 97A was expected to be closed into the evening between the junction of Highway 97A and 97B.
Northbound traffic on Highway 97A was re-routed via Highway 97B and southbound traffic was being re-directed to Enderby via Enderby-Grindrod Road.
Mounties determined the northbound semi with the lumber failed to make a turn and overturned, colliding with a southbound commercial vehicle and a pickup truck. The driver of the overturned semi was taken to hospital.