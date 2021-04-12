The City of Kelowna will half-mast its main Canadian flag on Saturday to mark the passing of Prince Philip.
Other municipalities and many private businesses lowered their Maple Leafs immediately upon the death of Philip last Friday. The big Canadian flag outside Kelowna City Hall has remained in the usual position, however.
At Monday's council meeting, Mayor Colin Basran paid tribute to Prince Philip, whose funeral will be held Saturday.
"He was associated with nearly 1,000 charities around the world in the arts, sports, environment, sciences, and social services," Basran said. "The (city's) flags will be lowered from dawn to dusk on Saturday."