Two Kelowna residents could be charged under the B.C. Wildlife Act after they allegedly tried to sell a Western Painted turtle online.
The turtle is considered a threatened species in parts of B.C., the Conservation Services notes in a release.
“It is illegal to keep any kind of wildlife as a pet. Taking an animal from the wild can result in it having an unnatural life in captivity, or the animal may be accidentally killed by the action,” the release states.
The service received a tip through the Report All Poaches and Polluters (RAPP) hotline from someone who had seen the turtle being advertised for sale.
After officers investigated, they seized the turtle and delivered it to the B.C. Wildlife Park in Kamloops. It will be cared for there as it undergoes assessments.
“Every year, the Conservation Service encounters people who have taken wildlife home. In some cases, such as ‘rescuing’ deer fawns, people are well-meaning but these actions often end with the animal not being able to be released back into the wild,” the release states.
Depending on the results of the investigation, the two unidentified individuals who tried to sell the Western Painted turtle could be charged with possession of live wildlife and wildlife trafficking, both of which are violations under the B.C. Wildlife Act.
Western Painted turtles are the only native freshwater turtle in B.C. with a limited range in the southern part of the province, the Ministry of Environment says.
“The wetlands favoured by this reptile are almost all in valleys or lowlands in the southern part of the province, the same locations favoured for human habitation. Particularly in recent years, many wetlands, ponds, and sluggish channels were drained, filled or modified to meet human needs. Uplands around wetlands have been developed, leading little or no nesting habitat,” the ministry says.
Although the exact number of Western Painted turtles in B.C. is unknown, the ministry estimates the population is in the “low thousands”.