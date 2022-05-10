A carpenter who improperly lost his home in a tax sale will receive $360,000 in compensation from the town of Spallumcheen.
Town officials admit they didn’t tell Anthony Brent Morgan he was at risk of losing his home for not having paid $7,700 in back taxes.
When it was sold at a tax sale conducted by the town in 2017, Morgan’s home had an assessed value of $159,000.
But the B.C. Supreme Court has ordered the town to pay Morgan $360,000, the assessed value of the home when the case was heard last month.
In the intervening years, Judge Gordon Weatherill ruled in a decision released last Friday, Morgan had been wrongly deprived by the town of the increase in the value of his home.
But the outstanding taxes of $7,700 will be deducted from the compensation award, Weatherill said.