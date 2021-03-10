After being a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic cancellations last summer, Westside Daze, the Westside’s long-time family festival, will return in July with online and in-car activities.
Anticipating that not enough people would be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July to allow large in-person gatherings, the Westside Celebration Society, the volunteers responsible for Westside Daze, made the announcement last week.
This year’s festival will focus on our community’s culture and heritage, both pioneer and historical First Nation, said Leah Thordarson, president of the Westside Daze Celebration Society.
The society, which usually organizes events to bring people together to celebrate, will be finding ways to have people celebrate while staying apart this year.
For Canada Day, the legendary giant cake will be replaced by individual cupcakes made by baker extraordinaire Anja Dumas with help from Donna Garrett from Donna’s Fresh Cafe. Organizers are hoping to have local dignitaries safely hand out the cupcakes to people at a drive thru from 3 to 5 p.m.
Organizers are also hoping to get a few interesting vehicles parked at the Canada Day drive thru for people to admire as they drive by.
There will be concerts the evenings of July 2 and July 3, but the performance venue won’t be open to the public.
Instead, the concerts will be live streamed and then uploaded to YouTube for people to enjoy at home with their families and their bubbles.
Local pop-rock musician Jayson Bendera will perform July 2 while Adam Fitzpatrick, a popular Elvis tribute artist, will bring a full band for his concert July 3.
Throughout July, Westside Daze will be hosting a scavenger hunt that will give families and their bubbles an opportunity to learn about the Westside and Peachland as they discover 15 to 20 historical or cultural sites. Participants won’t have to complete the scavenger hunt all at once, but can find a couple of locations each weekend and then submit their photos and answers for a chance to win prizes.
Kids will be able to participate in the What Canada Means to Me colouring contest.
Families will also be able to take part in online events through the Heritage Canada website.
Organizers are also looking at a car rally, an online story time with local dignitaries reading children’s books by local authors, online First Nation stories, demonstrations and activities as well as cultural cooking demonstrations that would encourage people to send in 20-minute videos as they share recipes from their ethnic background.
The Westside has a large assortment of ethnic restaurants and Thordarson said they are discussing organizing a Westside Daze feature meal for July to get local people into restaurants.
If you have a suggestion for this year’s Westside Daze and would like to help bring your idea to life, email admin@westsidedaze.com.
Go online to Westsidedaze.com for more information.
The Westside Celebration Society is looking to return to an in-person Westside Daze in 2022.