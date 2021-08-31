Efforts to control a massive fire burning between Vernon and Kamloops are said to be going well but hundreds of area residents remain out of their homes indefinitely.
The controlled burn-off of trees and ground fuels at the edge of the White Rock Lake fire had the desired effect of limiting the potential of 81,000 ha blaze to spread further, officials say, though it did blanket the North Okanagan with heavy smoke.
"It's a bit of a short-term nuisance for longer-term gains," Andre Chalabi, operations chief for the White Rock Lake fire, said in a video about the 3,000 ha controlled burn posted to the BC Wildfire Service website.
Smoke will subside over the next few days, Chalabi said.
The ignitions, which saw ignited gelled gasoline dropped from helicopters, had the desired
effect of bringing the fire down to established control lines, the BCWS says.
"This has reduced the risk of further growth and impacts in the interface area, which is the area of the fire that poses a risk to structures," the BCWS said in a Tuesday morning update.
Containment of the fire could happen in the next seven to 10 days, instead of the six weeks it might have taken had the controlled burns not taken place, the BCWS says.
However, it's still not safe for hundreds of people evacuated from communities at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake to return to their homes. People in neighbourhoods such as Westshore Estates have been away from their properties for several weeks.
"This is a hard time for all the residents of the North Westside community, which includes the firefighters," Northwest Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort said in a release from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.
Those who've been on evacuation order will soon receive a Return Home Guide, detailing the steps they should take to ensure a safe return to their properties.
An evacuation order affects 1,316 properties, and another 850 properties are on evacuation alert. Factors such as tree hazards, slope stability, and spot fires have to be assessed before people are allowed to return home, emergency operations says.