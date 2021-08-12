Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis not only knows first-hand what it’s like to help evacuees flee their homes because of the White Rock Lake wildfire. He also knows what it’s like to be one of those evacuees.
On Sunday, he and his family were forced to evacuate with half an hour’s notice because of concerns the advancing flames were approaching OKIB lands.
“You’re given half an hour to get out and told to take what’s important,” he said Thursday. “You walk around and realize what’s important is your family. The rest are just possessions.”
Currently staying at a local hotel, Louis, as the leader of his community, continues to work to help ensure the more than 1,050 band members plus other reserve residents are being properly cared for. At the height of the evacuation, he said as many as 3,000 people on OKIB lands were out of their homes. Some of them have since been allowed to return, but for others, they are left to the whims of Mother Nature, the weather and the flames. With hot and potentially gusty weather in the immediate forecast, Louis said he expects he will be evacuated for some time to come.
He said with many band members over the age of 65, health concerns are a challenge when it comes to helping the evacuees.
“We need to make sure everyone's basic needs are being met,” he said.
The White Rock Lake wildfire is one of the largest and most aggressive of the 262 wildfires currently burning in B.C.
At an estimated 56,000 hectares, the out-of-control fire stretches from near Kamloops to Vernon and the north end of Okanagan Lake. It has prompted evacuations in several regional districts as well as municipalities and on First Nation reserves.
On Thursday, the Regional District of Central Okanagan reissued evacuation orders for the Fintry, La Casa and Shalal Road areas because of the fire. Similar orders had been lifted earlier in the week, but residents were warned they may be reissued depending on the activity of the fire.
The re-issued orders include 608 properties from 916 Barcelona Drive E (south end) to 7355N Westside Rd (north end).
Existing evacuation orders remain in place on the OKIB lands to the north of the RDCO border, as well as for Valley of the Sun, Killiney Beach and Ewings Landing areas that are along Westside Road.
An additional evacuation alert was issued for five more other properties — 5495 Deighton Rd., 5625 Westside Rd., 5000N Westside Rd., 5455 Deighton Rd. and 5875 Westside Rd..
Louis said the OKIB has an emergency plan in place that has been tested before, with flooding a few years ago, and is now being used to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the fire has put a strain on that — and on band employees, some of whom have been working seven days a week and very long hours.
He paid tribute to them and noted it is difficult co-ordinating services for evacuated band members who have been dispersed as far away as the Fraser Valley, Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Louis said while an end to the evacuation will come as welcome news for many, there will be issues after the return that will have to be dealt with.
So far there have not been any reports of damage to structures on OKIB land and there have been no casualties.
But the chief said there will be some property damage and with electricity cut to many evacuated homes for safety, there is a big risk of food spoilage.
On Thursday, B.C. Wildfire officials met with the media in Vernon to explain the efforts it is going to to fight the White Rock Lake wildfire.
There are now more than 190 wildland firefighters fighting the flames and 119 structure firefighters protecting property. More than 70 pieces of heavy equipment are being used to help fight the fire on the ground and helicopters and airplanes are dropping water from the air.
Fire officials are expecting a difficult week ahead with the return to hot dry weather and possible windy days.
On Thursday BCWS incident commander Mark Healy called the fire a “catastrophic event.”
“This is something that is, I think, new to everybody,” he said in describing both the fire’s behaviour and the abnormally dry conditions.
Louis said the heatwave in the spring dried out the land in the Southern Interior to a great extent and the lack of any serious rain has only made matters worse.
Meanwhile, the Township of Spallumcheen has issued an evacuation alert for several areas in its community, warning residents to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.