A possible ban on out-of-province boats that haven’t been inspected for an invasive mussel is being promoted by the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
Since the provincial government hasn’t committed more money for inspection stations at B.C.’s borders, towns and cities in the Valley should take matters into their own hands, OBWB directors will hear next week.
“As the province continues to be reluctant to implement mandatory inspections for out-of-province watercraft, it may be possible for Okanagan local governments to restrict local lake access sites to in-province watercraft, and to out-of-province watercraft that have proof of inspection,” OBWB operations director James Littley writes in a report to the board, made up of Valley politicians.
“I look forward to hearing the board’s views on this possibility,” Littley writes.
For several years, the OBWB has campaigned for the federal and provincial governments to increase funding for vessel inspection stations at some points-of-entry to B.C.
Program staff inspect boats for quagga and zebra mussels, which are considered invasive species and which the OBWB says have the potential to seriously degrade water and beach quality and damage infrastructure if they establish a presence in B.C. lakes and rivers.
As the season program currently operates, the inspection stations have limited operating hours and do not cover all roads into the province. And the drivers of some vehicles towing boats simply do not stop at the stations, the OBWB says.
Since 2015, more than 220,000 vessel inspections have been carried out. A total of 137 infested watercraft were discovered, a detection rate of 0.06 per cent.
Despite that low number, the OBWB says the evidence elsewhere in North America clearly shows the risks to B.C. waterways if the mussels are established here.
“A 2013 OBWB study fond the cost of an infestation to our region would be at least $42 million annually to manage,” the organization said in a recent letter to government asking for greater funding of the inspection stations.
“If invasive mussels arrive here, it’s not just people who drive boas who will be effected. It will affect everyone,” board chai Sue McKortoff, the mayor of Osoyoos, said in a release earlier this month. “Can you imagine not taking your kids or grandkids to the beach in summer?”