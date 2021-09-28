As demand from the community increases, Mamas for Mamas also needs increased space.
That’s why Kelowna philanthropist Brent Marshall of Business Finders Canada has donated part of his warehouse so the organization can better support not only Kelowna, but also branches across the country.
“This has truly blown us away, and the efficiency that this will create for our team dedicated to supporting our families in need will save us hundreds of hours each year,” said Shannon Christensen, Mamas founder and CEO. “The warehouse also allows for a more convenient space for our national partners to deliver to, where we will now be able to sort quickly and get out to families much quicker to service the growing demand for help.”
Marshall also rallied the troops and organized three different construction companies to help renovate the area.
Mission Group, V2R Construction and Team Construction have all donated space, materials and time to build out the walls and other leaseholds.
Rona donated drywall supplies and materials.
“We donate 50% of commissions to local children’s based charities,” said Marshall, “after seeing the space that Mamas for Mamas is working out of and hearing their need for a warehouse, it was a natural fit for us to help this organization.
“We all need to challenge ourselves to give back what we can. The community gives us and our neighbours so much, it’s really the least we can do.”
Construction on the warehouse began Tuesday. Mamas for Mamas says it can now ship items and crisis hampers to mothers-in-need across Canada without the strain and stress of trying to manage national inventory from a small space.
“This is a hand up, not a hand out if I’ve ever seen one,” Christensen said.