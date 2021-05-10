A high-profile property in Lake Country that’s been the subject of many complaints over the years has been sold.
The Airport Inn Lakeside on Highway 97 changed hands for $3.5 million. Owner Raif Fleihan accepted the offer last week.
“I think he’s sad that it’s been sold,” Royal LePage realtor listing agent Jeane McBride said Monday. “He had it for a long time and he had a plan for what he hoped it would become.”
“Still, I think the change will be good for Lake Country,” McBride said. “It’ll be nice to see the site cleaned up.”
The 5.5-acre site has an assessed value of $2.4 million, virtually all of which was in the land. It’s C-9 municipal zoning allows for a broad range of tourist and commercial uses, but McBride doesn’t know what the new owners have planned for the property.
Fleihan had long sparred with the town of Lake Country over the appearance and operation of the motel, which was moved onto the site in the 1990s.
Disputes centred around such things as the quality and authorization of renovation work, health and safety conditions, bylaw infractions, and the frequency of police being called to the motel to deal with criminal investigations.
The town finally ordered the motel to close in 2019 after helping long-term tenants find new places to live.
Fleihan could use proceeds from the sale of the motel to finance a new business venture, McBride said: “He’s always looking at opportunities.”