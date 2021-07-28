Thirty alumni from B.C. Summer Games are currently competing in Tokyo as part of Canada's Olympic delegation.
"That's a pretty compelling number when you think about it," BC Games president Alison Noble said Wednesday in Kelowna.
The number underscores the high calibre of young B.C. athletes who compete in the provincial Games, she said.
Similarly accomplished athletes will be in Kelowna in five years time to compete in the 2026 B.C. Summer Games. The city was named host of the event over five rivals.
"This is really exciting news for our community," Mayor Colin Basran said during a press conference at the Parkinson Activity Centre. "I am really looking forward to showcasing Kelowna's community spirit once again."
The Games feature the province's top young athletes, aged nine to 19, competing in 18 sports over a four-day period.
About 4,000 athletes and coaches will be in Kelowna for the Games, representing an economic impact of about $2 million, said Lisanne Ballantyne of Tourism Kelowna.
She said the Games will give Kelowna "something positive to focus on in five years".
Many of the sports will take place at venues owned by Central Okanagan Public Schools. "Sport, of course, is critical to the development of youth," school superintendent Kevin Kaardal said.
No major new recreation facilities are required to host the Games, though there will be upgrades to some existing amenities such as baseball diamonds, said city staffer Jim Gabriel.
A city commitment of $115,000, in both cash and in-kind contributions, is required, but much of the funding for the Games comes from the province.
About 3,000 volunteers will be needed to help organize the Games. Recruiting for those positions will not get underway for several years.
Kelowna hosted the BC Summer Games in 1980, 1994, and 2008. It also hosted the 55+ Games in 2019. The Games are held every two years.
"The BC Games experience was really special; from the opening ceremony, to getting to meet and mingle with other high-level athletes from all different sports, it really gave me a sense of pride and achievement at a young age," Megan Osland, a professional golfer and former BC Games athlete, said in a release.