The arrowleaf balsam root, the City of Kelowna's official flower, frames a view of Okanagan Lake from the Big Sagebrush Trail in Goats Peak Regional Park Tuesday ahead of Earth Day, today. Millions around the world celebrate Earth Day on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.