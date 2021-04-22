Every day is Earth Day for Kane Blake.
The founder and president of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, a volunteer group that has taken it onto itself to clean up discarded junk and garbage left in the bush, says while Earth Day is a good reminder that we need to treat our natural environment with more respect, caring for the planet should not be limited to just one day a year.
“I hear people say we need to leave a better earth for our children,” said Blake. “But I think we need to raise better children for the planet because it doesn’t litter itself.”
The task force has pulled more than 300,000 pounds of junk and garbage out of the woods in the five years it has been in existence.
But of late, it appears the situation is getting worse.
Blake said he and his band of volunteers used to be able to take the winter off from their ongoing search for discarded materials and garbage in the outlying forested areas of the Okanagan, but that has now changed.
It’s become a year-round endeavour, he said.
While Blake says the increase in publicity about illegally dumped trash in the woods has helped his message about the need to not only treat the great outdoors like a free landfill site gain some traction over the years, he is still dismayed illegal dumping continues at a simply unacceptable level.
“The bush is really being pounded right now,” said Blake.
He said the ongoing pandemic appears to have taken a toll when it comes to illegal dumping.
“We are coming across lots of (abandoned) squatters’ camps out there.”
And that is keeping task force’s members very busy.
Blake said he spends a great deal of time travelling the back roads throughout the Okanagan looking for trash illegally dumped in the woods.
But he also relies on the public to help — either by gathering up trash they find or by informing his group so a larger-scale clean-up can be organized.
In many cases, discarded items can be large, like old fridges and freezers and even car bodies. But smaller items, including bags of trash, regally show up in the bush too.
The task force organizers small and large clean-up, sending crews out to gather up the discarded trash.
With Earth Day this year, Blake said he hopes his message about the need to stop dumping trash in the bush will gain an even wider audience.
He notes advertisements for the Okanagan regularly show the beauty of the local environment but that beauty will only be maintained if the public does its part to help keep the area clean.
The task force, with about 1,500 members now, operates solely on a volunteer basis and receives no government funding.
Blake said it does work closely with the provincial conservation service and the RCMP.
In addition to organizing group cleanups of illegal dump sites, it also now finds itself dealing with abandoned campfires regularly, he said. Sometimes, flames are still burning when they are discovered.
With the threat of forest fire in such a dry climate as the Okanagan, that is something this area does not need.
It has become such a common occurrence for Blake to find fires left burning that he said he installed water tanks on his truck and has equipped it with fire hoses.
Recently, when his truck broke down, he said he was moved to tears by the outpouring of public support that helped get the truck back on the road.
“It was a very emotional time for me,” he said.
It showed the valuable work he and his volunteers are doing to protect the environment is not only needed, but appreciated.
A fitting way to celebrate EarthDay in the Okanagan this year.