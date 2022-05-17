A busy spring calendar for car shows in the Central Okanagan has gotten a little busier.
The first Kelowna Car and Bike Show will take place May 29 in Rutland Lions Park. More than 100 classic, luxury, foreign, and modified vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“The one day, family-friendly event offers something for everyone and is a welcome opportunity for community members to get out, have some fun, and enjoy Rutland,” organizer Christine Ferreira said in a release.
Admission is free but those interested in displaying their vehicles are asked to register beforehand at kelownacarandbikeshow.ca
This Sunday, the long-running World of Wheels car show in Peachland returns for the first time since 2019. In past years, attendance has been estimated at 10,000, or double the town’s entire population.
To cope with the crowds strolling along blocked-off sections of scenic Beach Avenue, a free shuttle bus is being offered from the Peachland mall at the corner of Highway 97 and Clements Crescent between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
On Father’s Day, June 19, Boyd Autobody and Glass Charity Car Show returns to Kelowna’s City Park.