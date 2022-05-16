Hundreds of new rental suites are proposed for the Upper Mission neighbourhood.
A total of 300 homes are planned in four buildings at 1055 Frost Rd in the Ponds subdivision.
While endorsing the project in general, Coun. Luke Stack said Monday he hoped the developer would come up with detailed designs that showed “creativity” and individuality.
Some recently approved rental housing projects, consisting of multiple buildings, had an undesirable uniformity of design, he said.
“Perhaps not every single building has to look exactly the same,” Stack said.
Coun. Charlie Hodge wondered about the barren appearance of the building site, but city planner Dean Strachan noted most of the trees in the area were lost in the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire.
“It would really behoove the developer to do a bang-up landscaping plan,” Hodge said.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge wondered if the project would trigger improvements to public transit in the Upper Mission, and Strachan said that would be the subject of future review.
The housing proposal was advanced by council to a public hearing on May 31.