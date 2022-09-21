University officials were praised this week by Kelowna city councillors for slightly reducing the height of their new downtown campus.
Revised plans considered and approved by council on Tuesday show a building of 43-storeys, down from 46-storeys, at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street. It will still be the city’s tallest building.
Some residents had objected to the original height of the tower, with several councillors saying they were pleased UBC Okanagan directors had apparently listened and responded to such criticism.
“First I want to acknowledge the reduction of height slightly, after the public hearing and receiving public feedback,” Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said.
“I want to thank the applicant for reducing it a few storeys,” Coun. Luke Stack said. “I know it’s not a lot in the big picture but it is a recognition that UBC is listening to the community and trying to listen.”
Given the design of the tower and the variety of building materials, it will appear to change colour through the course of the day, council heard from staff, with hues of golden-yellow, gray, white, and bronze.
“The only thing that puzzles me, being as it’s an academic institution, is why they didn’t make it an ivory tower,” Stack said, drawing a mix of groans and chuckles. “But the gold tower? Next best thing.”
“The building is fabulous,” said Coun. Mohini Singh, saying the so-called vertical campus would be a boon to downtown’s economy and vibrancy.
Plans show the first eight floors given to academic purposes, with the upper floors containing 473 rental suites, most of which will go for students, faculty, and staff.
The number was “astounding”, Wooldridge said, noting that in a typical year the city approves about 955 units of rental housing. “So that’s basically half in one afternoon,” Wooldridge said.
Coun. Charlie Hodge was the only councillor to vote against the project. He said he thought it had too many residential units and would deprive homeowners from renting their secondary suites and carriage homes to people who study and work at the university.