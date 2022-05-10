Westbank First Nation is considering an appeal of an arbitrator's ruling that requires the band to pay more compensation to employees who lost their jobs when the band shut down the Pine Acres long-term care home.
An arbitrator ruled recently that more lucrative provisions under contract language relating to lay-offs should apply. But WFN says the job losses were not temporary lay-offs because the care home was closed permanently last year.
“WFN is arguing the closure of Pine Acres resulted in the termination, not the layoff, of our employees and as such are exploring our appeal options in order to obtain the best result for our membership,” band council said in a Tuesday release.
Permanent unionized employees at Pine Acres represented by the B.C. General Employees Union received the eight weeks’ pay required under provincial legislation, the band says, as well as a “gratuitous four week lump sum amount to thank staff for their years of service”.