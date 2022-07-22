West Kelowna city councillors are going to take more time off in the summer.
A recommendation going to council at Tuesday’s meeting is that only one meeting be held in August, the last Tuesday of the month.
“The attached bylaw does not change the number of council meetings in a given year, just the timing,” city manager Paul Gipps writes in a report to council.
The plan is to have a third meeting in May to make up for the lost meeting in August. There tends to be more business for city council to discuss in the spring than in the summer, Gipps says.