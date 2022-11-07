A Kelowna road to a hilltop neighbourhood was closed Monday after heavy snow contributed to a seven-vehicle pile-up.
Begbie Road, a main access to the Glenmore Highlands, was one of many around Kelowna where driving was difficult, particularly for those motorists who had not yet switched over to winter tires.
“The roads are greasy this morning. We’ve had all hands on deck responding,” roadways operations supervisor Andrew Schwerdtfeger said in an interview.
“We’d been working since Saturday morning on the snow that happened Friday. And we just got caught up, and it started snowing again,” he said.
“Every piece of equipment is out there responding to this,” he said. “As soon as the snow hits, the traffic packs it into ice. We can treat the road, but within 30 minutes it’s just a skating rink.”
As with every heavy snowfall, first priority for road clearing is given to the busiest streets like Clement Avenue, Gordon Drive, and Glenmore Road. “The guys are just going back and forth on those major roads, trying to keep them open,” Schwerdtfeger said.
Because the elevation changes considerably within Kelowna’s city limits, snowfall amounts varied widely across the municipality, Schwerdtfeger said. The city plans to install a snow sensor at the municipal yards so it doesn’t have to rely on the Environment Canada weather station at UBC Okanagan.
“The struggle with that sensor is if it’s gusty, like it was this morning, it could snow four inches but it would just be blown off the sensor. So it’s really not an ideal location for that type of sensor if we want to get an accurate portrayal of what we’re dealing with,” he said.
Brighter but continuing cold conditions are forecast for Kelowna the rest of the week. Mainly sunny skies are predicted through Friday, with daytime highs in the range of minus 6 C to minus 2 C, and overnight lows as cold as minus 11 on Wednesday.
Average highs for early November are about 8 C with average lows just below freezing.