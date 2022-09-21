Workers are putting the finishing touches on ‘Lodestar’, a new $150,000 piece of public art outside the downtown RCMP detachment.
The design was chosen by city officials from 72 submissions that were received in a 2018 design call. Its installation has been delayed by the pandemic.
Made from engineered wood and placed directly outside the detachment’s front door, the 35-foot sculpture has four legs that rise toward a triangle at the apex. It was created by MAKE Studio, in Toronto.
“The artwork incorporates a number of key place-making features such as landmark, shelter, and procession, engaging with the public as they move through the plaza space,” a city document from 2018 stated.
Its wood construction references the historical importance of forestry and sawmilling in Kelowna, city officials say, and the sculpture’s design also reflects the downtown north end’s industrial history.
A previous effort, in 2016, to draw submissions for a sculpture outside the detachment failed to produce any that met with the city’s favour.
A subsequent change to the process was the only professional artists could apply, before being short-listed for consideration.
“These changes have yielded positive results, in terms of number and diversity of artists, and quality of submissions,” Robert Parlane, a city manager, said in a 2019 report to council.
The revised process, however, still led to one particular public art design that was turned down by city council. It consisted of 10 human figures posed in a variety of positions atop poles. It was to have been placed alongside a new Welcome to Kelowna sign on Highway 97 North, near the municipality’s boundary with the town of Lake Country.
But councillors kiboshed the quarter-million proposal. “My first thought is, ’This does not say Kelowna to me’,” Coun. Mohini Singh said at the time.