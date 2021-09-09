New cases of COVID-19 have dropped for the third week in row in Kelwna, according to updated information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
An average of 68 people a day tested positive last week, down from 73 the week before, and well below the peak daily infection count of 131 recorded in mid-August.
The pace of new infections also dropped in Vernon, to 169 last week from 263 the week before, and held steady in Penticton at 69.
New weekly infections also declined in the South Okanagan, from 43 to 34, and in Salmon Arm, from 93 to 76. New case counts were level in Kamloops, at 249.
"Stabilizing incidence in Interior Health and Vancouver Coastal, while remaining regions show recent increases; hospitalizations continue to rise," the BC CDC summarizes in a surveillance report issued Wednesday.
Increasing levels of vaccination were cited by the agency as a key reason why COVID-19 transmission levels are slowing in some areas of the province.
However, the incidence of the disease among 10-14 year olds, an age group that is not eligible for vaccination, has risen sharply.
In early July, three of every 100,000 children in this age group tested positive for the disease. By late August, that rate had increased 94 cases per 100,000 children in this age range.
But only four of the 1,822 British Columbians who had died of COVID-19 by the end of August were under 30 years old. Two were under 10; none were between 10-19; and two were between 20 and 29.
Two-thirds of all COVID-19 deaths in B.C. have been among people age 80 and older, a grope that accounts for five percent of the total population.
The latest surge of COVID-19, as in earlier waves, is disproportionately affecting residents of long-term care homes.
Fifty-eight percent of all those British Columbians who've died of the disease had been living in a care facility, the newly-released BC CDC report says.
While the 358 COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care facilities since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 have infected 3,735 residents and 2,359 staff, no employee of a care facility has died of the disease.
Workers at long-term care and assisted living homes have until Oct. 12 to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job. Vaccines have been available to such workers beginning in December last year.
"We think this additional step will add to the safety of all those living in long-term care," Health Minister Adrian Dix said in early August when the mandatory vaccination requirement was announced.
"We have seen transmission from unvaccinated staff and it reinforces the need for protection form all all people in long-term care," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry added at the time.