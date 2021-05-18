The rental of e-scooters in Kelowna has been four times more popular than a previous pedal-bike rental program.
More than 45,000 trips have been taken on e-scooters since the devices became available 30 days ago. That compares to an average of 11,000 pedal bike rentals a month in a 2019 city-sanctioned program.
"The excitement around e-scooters has been high," Matt Worona, the city's new mobility specialist, said Tuesday.
"The usage is really staggering," he said. "On this past Saturday alone, we had about 4,000 scooter trips."
Three companies currently rent about 570 e-scooters in Kelowna. A fourth company, Bird, will enter the market on Wednesday, bringing another 150 e-scooters to the city.
Users unlock an e-scooter for about $1 and are charged based on usage, averaging about 35 cents a minute. The average trip lasts 18 minutes and covers a distance of 2.2 km, according to real-time data the licensed operators must share with the city.
Although the devices are obviously popular, their use is also generating some controversy.
The city fields about two complaints a day on improper e-scooter use, Worona said, though he acknowledges posts on various social media platforms suggest concerns about the devices are more widespread than the city numbers would indicate.
A typical complaint concerns e-scooters being used on sidewalks. They are supposed to be operated on roads or bike lanes.
"But I actually got three complaints just yesterday from drivers who said e-scooters were in the road and they were hogging traffic or going too slow," Worona said.
Asked how many people call the city to offer their support for the e-scooter rental program, Worona noted with a laugh: "We don't tend to get compliments here at the city."
The proof of the e-scooters' popularity, he said, is in their usage levels. As with any new transportation technology, Worona suggested, there's a learning curve associated with e-scooters.
"It's something we have to essentially educate and train out - make sure that people using e-scooters know that the safest place for them is actually in the bike lane, and understand they can create a safety issue for folks that are trying to use the sidewalks," he said.
Kelowna is one of a few B.C. cities where the provincial government amended traffic laws on a trial basis to allow the operation of e-scooters on city streets.
City council has said they''l review all aspects of the program after the summer and decide whether to continue with it.