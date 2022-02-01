Music School

The Kelowna Community Music School is planning to move from its current location on DeHart Avenue. Graham Vink and Eeva-Maria Kopp are shown here performing at the school's 40th anniversary celebration in 2016.



 Contributed

The Kelowna Community Music School is looking for a new home.

“After over 30 years on DeHart Avenue, we’ve sold our building and are planning a capital campaign to raise funds for a new home,” says Lucy Benwell, the non-profit society’s executive director.

“Our goal is to find a space that serves our stakeholders and the wider community well, and allows for the growth of our school well into the future, whether this be renovation of an existing structure or building from scratch,” Benwell says.

The school, which offers professional instruction in a range of music classes, dates back to 1976. It operated out of a variety of locations until the society bought a 2,600 sq.ft. house built in 1950 at 728 DeHart Avenue, near downtown Kelowna, in 1991.
 
The property has a current assessed value of $823,000.

The music school currently has 600 students, from young children to adults, who are taught by two dozen faculty members.

Under the terms of the building’s sale, the music school can remain at the DeHart Avenue property until July 2024. Details of the fundraising campaign and relocation plan are still being worked out, but anyone interested in helping out can contact Lucy Benwell directly at 250.860.1737.