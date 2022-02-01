The Kelowna Community Music School is looking for a new home.
“After over 30 years on DeHart Avenue, we’ve sold our building and are planning a capital campaign to raise funds for a new home,” says Lucy Benwell, the non-profit society’s executive director.
“Our goal is to find a space that serves our stakeholders and the wider community well, and allows for the growth of our school well into the future, whether this be renovation of an existing structure or building from scratch,” Benwell says.
The music school currently has 600 students, from young children to adults, who are taught by two dozen faculty members.
Under the terms of the building’s sale, the music school can remain at the DeHart Avenue property until July 2024. Details of the fundraising campaign and relocation plan are still being worked out, but anyone interested in helping out can contact Lucy Benwell directly at 250.860.1737.