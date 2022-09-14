Municipal workers in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country will get a holiday Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
There was no requirement under the City of Kelowna's collective agreement with its unionized workforce that the approximately 1,000 municipal employees get a holiday.
“The collective agreement does include the requirement to observe stat holidays, but that wasn’t the case this time, as this is a one-off holiday and didn’t follow the usual processes to establish an ongoing statutory holiday,” city spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email.
“The decision was made because the city agrees this is a time to reflect and so it followed the lead of the federal and provincial governments,” he said.
However, as is usual on statutory holidays, the city dump will remain open as will the Parkinson rec centre. Workers at those facilities will be paid overtime, Wilson said.
The town of Lake Country is also closing its offices on Monday to mark the funeral.
“Essential services will remain in operation during the office closure. Recreation programs will be cancelled and refunds provided,” the town said in a release.
The Central Okanagan regional district offices on KLO Road will also be closed Monday, but trash, recyclable, and yard waste collection will carry on as usual. In West Kelowna, municipal offices will be closed Monday but recreation programs will be offered as usual.
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a holiday for federal government workers to mourn the monarch. The holiday does not apply to workers employed in federally-regulated industries, such as banks and broadcasting, unless the employer grants a day off.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Bankers Association said the country’s banks will observe a moment’s silence on Monday in memory of the Queen, but they will remain open for normal business.
The association said the banks are committed to delivering the essential services that Canadians rely on.
Provincial government offices and schools will be closed Monday in B.C., Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Labrador. Manitoba is closing non-essential government offices, but leaving schools open.
After he announced the holiday for provincial workers and the closure of schools,B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday: "We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees."
Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta are not recognizing the holiday.
- with files from The Canadian Press
