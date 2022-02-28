A giant electronic billboard proposed for the side of a Telus building in Kelowna would not be used directly for marketing purposes, the company says.
Telus touts digital sign 17 times larger than Kelowna allows
- RON SEYMOUR
The company hopes to get approval from the city for a digital sign that would be almost 17 times larger than municipal regulations allow.
"It is important to note we intend to highlight the Telus relationship with Kelowna and avoid the introduction of a marketing billboard for profit," company representative Rommel Palanca writes in an application for the sign now under review by city planners.
The digital sign would front a Telus building at the corner of Enterprise Way and Hardy Street. It would cover 34 square metres. Since city regulations allow for a digital sign to be a maximum of two square metres, a development variance permit is required.
Information contained in the application submitted by Telus to the city shows the sign could include colorful animals long associated with the company's promotional endeavors, as well as information about the time and temperature. Artwork would also be shown on the sign, Telus says.
"Real-time updates relay weather feeds, local messaging and notifications, with regularly updated content rotations," the application states.
"Mockups depicted are subject to ongoing changes and do not represent the final product," the application adds.
A large non-electronic sign now covers the exterior wall where the new digital one is proposed.
"We appreciate the opportunity to highlight the Kelowna community in our objective to update and modernize past exhibits," Palanca writes.
There is currently no date for when city council will consider the development variance request.
