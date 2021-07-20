An evacuation order has been issued for some properties on the east side of Mabel Lake in the North Okanagan.
There is an "immediate danger to life safety" because of the massive Bunting Road wildfire, currently covering 600 ha., the North Okanagan Regional District says.
The evacuation order covers about 15 properties between the 10,000 block and the 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, also known as Lumby Mabel Lake Road, including properties known as Cottonwoods.
"Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting the evacuation," a release says. "The RDNO does not expect that the evacuation order will be lifted in the short term, and evacuees will not have access to their houses while the order is in place; therefore, bring your pets and important items with you."
Evacuees should head first to Lumby, then toward Vernon for registration at the RDNO office, 9848 Aberdeen Rd. in Coldstream.
The Bunting Road fire was first reported two weeks ago.