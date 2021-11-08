Construction of a so-called 'creative hub' in downtown Kelowna could cost $3.1 million, city councillors heard Monday.
The 6,000 sq-ft. space, to be included in a new 13-storey building at 350 Doyle Ave., would be used by a variety of arts and culture groups.
"I think the potential for the space is amazing," Coun. Gail Given said.
But a note of caution was sounded by Coun. Luke Stack, who noted the existing Rotary Centre for the Arts has had some financial difficulties over the years, as well as occasional problems attracting tenants.
"It has always been an (operating) challenge," Stack said of the RCA, where the facilities include a 350-seat theatre and premises rented by a variety of artists.
While many details for the 'creative hub' remain to be worked out, it's expected to provide production and performance space for theatre, film, music, and dance groups, and be available for various public workshops, lectures, and other events.
The developer building the all-rental residential high-rise agreed, in a long-term lease for the municipally-owned property, to provide the 6,000 square foot "shell space" inside the building for the creative hub.
But the city will be responsible for actually building the amenity, though it's hoped various grants will be secured.
Municipal staff also suggest a "start-up operating subsidy" be provided to whatever co-operative is settled upon as the hub's operator.
Refinement of the hub proposal will take place over the next two years so the centre can be opened in time for the building's completion.
An allocation of $3.5 million for the project has been included in the city's 10-year capital plan for 2023. But it's currently listed as a Priority 2 project, which means there is as-yet no identified and confirmed funding source.