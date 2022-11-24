Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have declined in the Interior Health region and remained level on a provincial basis.
Updated information released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows 35 people are being treated in IH hospitals for the disease, down from 41 last week. Six patients are in critical care, the same number as a week ago.
Across B.C., hospitalizations related to the disease have remained unchanged, at 328. The number of patients in intensive care has risen slightly, to 37 after being at 26 the past two weeks.
Twenty-one more British Columbians, including five in the IH region, died of the disease in the past week, making the toll 4,642 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Earlier this fall, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling suggested COVID-19 cases in hospitals would peak at about 1,000 between November and January, but there's been no sign yet of a significant increase in numbers.