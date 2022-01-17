Hanna and Moen bought the gallery, which opened in 2001, two years ago. Hanna said there have been smash-and-grabs of items such as computer equipment before, but never thefts of works of art.
featured
Art heist at Kelowna gallery takes four minutes
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
Art thieves were in and out of a Kelowna gallery in four minutes early Saturday morning, stealing 11 sculptures worth almost $70,000.
Two masked men broke into Gallery 421 in the South Pandosy business district, triggering an alarm at 1:58 a.m. They fled the gallery at 2:02 a.m., according to a surveillance camera.
"It was most definitely targeted. They knew exactly what pieces they wanted to steal," gallery co-owner Kelly Hanna said Monday.
"They were fast, but their movements were deliberate. It wasn't helter-skelter," she said.
The stolen sculptures included bronze, stone, and glass pieces. Altogether, the pieces weighed more than 300 lbs.
"We're going to put the word out to other galleries, pawnshops, and art houses about what was stolen," Hanna said. It's most likely the thieves will try to sell the pieces outside of Kelowna, either in Vancouver or the U.S., she said.
One thief was 5'10", medium build, and wore a gray hoodie. The other was 5'6", also of medium build, and was wearing blue pants with white runners.
The stolen pieces included works by artists Vilem Zach, Michael Hermesh, Vance Theoreet, and Jeff Holmwood.
Hanna and co-owner Ken Moen are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone sharing information with police that leads to an arrest.
Most Popular
Articles
- Funky post-COVID downtown Kelowna midrise will 'make headlines'
- Pandemic a perfect time for massive new rec facility, Kelowna says
- Big new seniors’ retirement residence proposed for West Kelowna
- RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
- 'Improper' to ask for view on teacher vax mandate, Kelowna trustee says
- Kelowna city councillor scolds B.C. gov’t for COVID-19 rapid testing failure
- New owners for local retirement resorts
- Vax mandate for teachers necessary to keep schools safe, trustee says
- Killer cop now says murder an accident
- Virus cases down in six of seven Kelowna areas but up in Penticton and Vernon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!