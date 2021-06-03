Three ski resorts in the Thompson-Okanagan will each get $200,000 tin provincial funding to improve visitor experiences.
The grants have been provided by the provincial government as part of its COVID-19 economic recovery plan, to Big White, Silver Star, and Sun Peaks near Kamloops.
"I'm happy to see these investments helping make sure our communities recover quickly by creating even more opportunities for people to explore our beautiful part of the world," Vernon-Monahsee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a Thursday release.
Silver Star will use its $200,000 to improve hiking and biking trails for use outside the ski season. One off the projects involves construction of a "signature trail" to extend eight kilometres from the top to the bottom of the mountain, resort spokesman Chantelle Deacon says.
Silver Star bills itself as Canada's second largest mountain biking park with 125 km of trails and a chairlift just for mountain bikers. The season runs from mid-June to early September.