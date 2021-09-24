Kelowna needs more homeless shelters, BC Housing says, and the Crown corporation wants help in providing them.
The agency currently funds 175 shelter spaces in Kelowna but says it has "exhausted all locations we own", according to a Friday statement from BC Housing.
The agency is now "looking to other stakeholders for help in providing additional shelter space", the statement says.
The leases for two BC Housing-funded downtown shelters, at 550 Doyle Ave and 1083 Richter St., have been extended to at least March 31, 2022 despite some concern from nearby residents that the shelters contribute to drug use, crime, and social disorder.
"With colder temperatures approaching, closing the Doyle Avenue shelter would force 50 guests onto the streets with nowhere else to go," the agency says.
Kelowna's homeless shelters are "at capacity", BC Housing says.
The Doyle Avenue shelter is operated by the Kelowna Gospel Mission. "The capacity is 50 and will remain so. It's full every night," says Carmen Rempel, the Mission's executive director.
"There were 84 people who stayed out on the streets last night," Rempel said. "We need more shelters for the winter and have no prospects."
In addition to providing funding for the homeless shelters, BC Housing in the past two years has opened supportive housing complexes that can accommodate 274 people.
Designed to be more of a long-term residence than shelters, the supportive housing complexes offer more services with the hope of connecting residents to programs to help with addictions or mental health issues.