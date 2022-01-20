Suburbanites in Kelowna could one day call for a city bus to pick them up at their front door.
The idea of on-demand transit in outlying areas is one proposal raised in the city’s new transportation management plan going to council on Monday.
“On-demand transit could take many forms but would most likely be like hailing transit through your phone in real-time with algorithms helping identify other potential riders en route to or from the nearest transit exchange,” the report states.
“This would help bring transit to suburban residents in a more cost-effective way and would also be more convenient for riders,” the report says.
Overall, the plan aims to reduce the primacy of private vehicles for travel in Kelowna. Currently, the report says, four of every five trips made by residents are either as a driver or a passenger in a private automobile.
“On a typical weekday, Kelowna residents travel about 2.6 million kilometres, or the equivalent of going to the moon and back three times,” the report says.
While new roads - such as two-lane extension of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Highway 33 will be built in the future - the plan puts more emphasis on such things as encouraging more development in urban areas to lessen driving times, and increasing transit service by 65% over the next 20 years.
Other goals are the construction of more bike lanes and additional transit-only lanes along Highway 97.
An earlier transportation-related report to council raised the possibility of Kelowna implementing a version of the congestion charge collected in some cities from drivers entering downtown areas. The 126-page report going to council on Monday makes no mention of such a scheme.