Student housing
Red window shades will provide a bit of color to a six-storey student residence to be constructed at the KLO Road campus of Okanagan College. Kelowna city council is expected to approve the design on Monday.
 
 City of Kelowna

A new student residence at Okanagan College in Kelowna may be big and boxy but city council should nevertheless approve the design, municipal officials say.

The six storey building on the west side of the KLO Road campus will have beds for 216 students. City council has already granted a height variance from the three storey limit that once applied to the site, and on Monday they’ll be asked to issue a form and character permit.

“While the building is large and lacks stepbacks, some strategies have been employed to provide some articulation and reduce the perceived massing, including a significant bend in the facade and a prominent rounded bump out at the ground level containing amenity space,” reads part of a staff report to council.

The student residence will have 168 single units, four double units, and 10 rooms that can sleep four people. It was announced by the provincial government in March 2021.
 
At the same time, the government announced the first-ever provision of college student beds outside Kelowna with a 100-bed complex in Vernon and 60 in Salmon Arm. The three projects are worth $66 million.
 
 