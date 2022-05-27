A new student residence at Okanagan College in Kelowna may be big and boxy but city council should nevertheless approve the design, municipal officials say.
The six storey building on the west side of the KLO Road campus will have beds for 216 students. City council has already granted a height variance from the three storey limit that once applied to the site, and on Monday they’ll be asked to issue a form and character permit.
“While the building is large and lacks stepbacks, some strategies have been employed to provide some articulation and reduce the perceived massing, including a significant bend in the facade and a prominent rounded bump out at the ground level containing amenity space,” reads part of a staff report to council.