Multi-year re-plant program approved to meet climate change challenge

Climate change is affecting many sectors of the Canadian economy – why should the wine industry be an exception? In the second part of an ongoing series, our wine reporter Jeff McDonald examines the impact of climate change on an industry that is an integral part of the Okanagan experience.
By Jeff McDonald
Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
The fall harvest is normally a heady time in the Okanagan’s wine industry, the excitement and optimism driven by all that juice flowing into wineries’ tanks for fermentation into the great B.C. wines so many people love to drink.
Recent harvests, however, have been a little less of a cause for celebration. Consecutive years of short crops driven by summer and winter weather extremes mean a lot less juice in the tanks, spurring winemakers, grapegrowers and industry groups like the B.C. Wine Grape Council and Wine Growers B.C. to consider strategies to deal with climate change.
And while growers in the Okanagan understands they need to be the architect of their own destiny, the industry is lobbying the provincial government to step up to support a restructuring that will allow the them to respond to all that climate change means: colder winters, hotter summers, potential for floods, reduced rainfall and times when the Okanagan Valley is filled with smoke, keeping wine tourists away (and possibly tainting their grapes.)
Pam Alexis, provincial minister of agriculture and food said in a statement that the provincial government recognizes the changing climate’s impact on winegrowing, and said would provide financial support for a key industry recommendation for a viable wine industry – a vineyard replant program where weaker grape varietals are ripped out and replanted with those more resistant to climate change.
“B.C. winemaking is facing challenges in the wake of a changing climate, with temperature changes that can impact buds and damage plant productivity,” said Alexis.
“Challenges like these reinforce the need to be ready and able to adapt in how crops are grown as well as how to plan for the unexpected.
“A multi-year (replant) program has been approved and there will be more details available in the coming weeks.”
Alexis said the B.C. government has many programs in place to support wineries and grape growers.
“The ministry is also supporting grape growers with funding for climate preparedness projects through the Extreme Weather Preparedness for Agriculture Program. Growers can also access income protection programs that offer assistance for crop losses and a decline in income due to market conditions, production loss or increased costs of production,” she said.
Roly Russell is MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, a riding that includes some of B.C.’s best vineyard land around Oliver and Osoyoos. He’s working on the wine file from several angles including the industry-recommended replant program.
He noted that government support will be even more critical after this bitter winter, which has already hit Okanagan and Similkameen wineries and vineyards hard with heavy damage to buds.
“Early indications are that some wineries and vineyards appear to have lost 40 to 80 percent of some varietals for 2023 due to the early-season cold snap,” he said. “The conversations around the replant program are very active, and we are working to ensure we have a good understanding of the acute impact of this winter’s extreme cold weather, and the more chronic impacts of climate change. All of that will help inform how we can help those growers navigate climatic uncertainty in the future.”
Russell said the ministry of agriculture and food has put together a team to support winery and vineyard insurance claims resulting from this winter’s extensive bud damage. He said 72 B.C. wineries, mostly concentrated in the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys, have made 172 insurance claims.
B.C. wine quality has been driven by and is protected by Vintner Quality Alliance regulations. A key recommendation from a 2022 industry report on wine and climate change suggests that changes to VQA regulations could help winemakers by, for example, letting them blend grapes across regions, vintages, and grape varieties, allowing them to minimize damages caused by climate shocks. Any changes to VQA regulations have to be signed off by Alexis, who said she would consider the industry’s desire to go in that direction.
“There is an established process for any changes to the B.C. VQA regulations involving industry consultation,” said Alexis. “The ministry has not received any requests to update the B.C. VQA regulations through that process but is always open to recommendations that support B.C. wines.”
Next in the series: The impact on consumers due to climate change in B.C.’s wine industry