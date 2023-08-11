Down on the farm: Keeping the farm in the family is a fast-fading tradition

Ross DiMaria and his parents Patti and Sam operate Bella Rosa Orchards in Glenmore. When Patti and Sam retire, they plan to pass the orchard to Ross. But as Canada’s farmers get old and retire, many do not have succession plans in place.
According to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census of Agriculture, the average age of Canada’s farm operators increased by one year to 56 since the last census in 2016.
The proportion of farm operators 55 years and older grew by six per cent from the last census to over 60 per cent.
Fewer young people are taking up farming.
In B.C.; the number of farm operators under 35 years old in 2021 was just over five per cent.
The census showed the proportion of farms in Canada that say they have a succession plan is just 12 per cent.
The DiMaria family is one of them. They plan to keep the farm in their family. The
20-acre property has been in the family since 1961, when Sam’s parents started to farm it after immigrating from Italy in 1958. They produce mainly apples, pears, table grapes, and juice.
Sam grew up on the orchard and worked it, to, repairing irrigation lines at first and then jumping on tractor as soon as his legs were long enough to push down the clutch.
After graduating from Kelowna Secondary School, Sam worked at the Crown Zellerbach mill in Kelowna at night and on the farm during the day. After Sam married, he left the mill to go into farming full time.
“My heart was always in farming,” he said.
He found eight-hour shifts at the mill long and monotonous, but time flew by during the long days on the farm.
Over the last 20 years, however, the return on the investment in the farm has been less than desirable, said Sam.
“In this business, you never know what the weather is going to throw at you,” said Sam. “Every year there’s something new. There’s no two years the same.”
This year, the sudden onset of hot weather right at bloom combined with a shortage of bees affected the pollination rates and led to a short crop.
Sam says there are other challenges, including the market itself, which can be affected by pandemic, supply chain problems, port closures or an overabundance of fruit. Severe labour issues have also been a problem.
None of that has turned them off fruit farming. “I think for all the grief that we have to put up with in farming here in Canada, I still think it’s one of the nobler professions, said Sam.
As a farmer, he considers himself a cog in the wheel that helps sustain the country with wholesome food.
“I’ve always felt that a country that can’t feed itself, cannot defend itself,” he said.
As a child, Ross would scale the fence and run into the orchard to join his father.
“He just wanted to be with Sam all the time,” said Patti.
By the time he was in high school, Ross was riding up and down the rows in the orchard on an ATV checking and repairing irrigation lines.
When Ross wanted to join the family farm, Sam initially discouraged him, telling him to get a trade, anything but farming.
But when Ross persisted, Sam was more than pleased to see his son take an interest in the farm.
Sam decided he would teach him everything he knew so his son could take over one day.
Ross enjoys being outside on the farm and Sam said his son is energetic, always doing research and is willing to think outside the proverbial box.
“It warms my heart to know that somebody in my family is going to take over and hopefully the farm will last one or two more generations,” he said.
Sam is confident the new generation of farmers will make the business better because of technology.
“It’s not just a tradition, it is a business,” he said, although adding that one must be careful not to let your heart overrule your brain when it comes to running it.
About five years ago Ross leased three small properties for himself on which he is growing cherries, but the father and son still help each other out.
“We work like a tag team,” said Sam.
Sam says as long as he can get out of bed he’s going to keep farming.
The DiMarias have put a succession plan in place to deal with legalities and tax laws.
Planning ahead has given Sam some peace of mind.
“If your child is going to look after the farm, you have to do your due diligence,” he said. “You have to look into how it sections up, so the farm can pass on to your child or your children with the minimal amount of tax payable,” he said.
While Canada’s aging farmers still have a lot of farming years left, it’s never too early to start considering long-range plans, according to Jason Armstrong, an investment advisor at BMO Nesbitt Burns.
For many farming households, the farm is the largest asset they own, he said, which means they should have a family financial plan as well as a strategic succession plan for the farm.
There are generally two ways to divest of farm assets; either by selling to a third party or transferring it to family
Either way, they should still have a plan that looks out for at least five years, said Armstrong.
“Farming is a business,” he said. “I think that any business should have a long-range strategic plan that contemplates all kinds of scenarios.”
Successors must have the necessary skills to run the farming business.
Farms and small business play an important role in the Canadian economy and receive special status under Canadian tax law.
If a farmer sells his eligible farm property to a third party, they can use the $1-million lifetime capital gains deduction, available on qualified farms or fishing properties and qualified small business corporation shares.
For example, if the farmer originally bought the farm for $1 million and sold it for $5 million, there would be a $4-million capital gain. The first million would be exempt from tax and the farmer would pay the capital gains tax on the remaining $3 million.
For those who choose to pass the farm to their children or grandchildren, the inter-generational farm rollover provisions allow whoever is taking over the farm to step into the tax position of the departing farmer. The capital gains taxes are deferred until the farmer that took over sells the farm.