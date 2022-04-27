A transplanted kangaroo farm can stay put for another three years.
The temporary use permit given by the Central Okanagan Regional District to the operators of the Kangaroo Creek Farm, a petting zoo, has been extended until April 25, 2025.
It’s located at 5932 Old Vernon Road north of the Kelowna airport. The petting farm moved there after several years in central Winfield in Lake Country.
Petting farms are not normally a permitted land use on properties with an agricultural zone, so special permission from the regional district is required.
Conditions stipulate the farm be open only between March and October, and that the farm doesn’t interfere with airport operations.
About 1,900 people attend the farm each day in July and August.
Temporary use permits cannot normally be extended beyond six years.
“We will be working with them on a possible semi-permanent solution, which could involve a text amendment to allow the farm to exist under the zoning bylaw,” Todd Cashin, director of community services, wrote in an email to The Daily Courier.
The farm is on land leased from the Bennett family and Cashin expects the property might be sold at some point in the future as part of an airport expansion.