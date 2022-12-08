A brazen shoplifter tried to walk out of a West Kelowna store with a shopping cart filled with items.
But police were waiting, as the store had been targeted in a special operation to crack down on shoplifters. Twenty-three people were arrested on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, police said in a Thursday release.
Police worked with loss prevention officers at the stores, the names of which were not disclosed. The store detectives are often a target of the thieves’ ire, the release suggested.
“The West Kelowna RCMP continues to be committed to preventing threats of, or violence towards the professionals that prevent retail theft in our communities,” West Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Judith Bertrand said in the release.