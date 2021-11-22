Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope won’t resume for “many weeks”, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday.
Work is underway on re-opening the flooded-out sections of the freeway, which provides the most direct link between Kelowna and the Lower Mainland, Fleming said.
“We know it will be some time before we see traffic on that very important corridor,” he said. “We fully understand how important the Coquihalla is to our province for east-west travel and in particular for the movement of goods.
“Work is getting underway on temporary repairs and construction access that will allow traffic to start moving. And while plans are also being prepared for permanent rebuilds at multiple sites, we don’t yet have clear timelines beyond many weeks for the temporary work and many, many months for the permanent repairs.
“But I hope to be able to provide a little more clarity on this situation in the coming days,” he added.
Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the water treatment plant in the evacuated City of Merritt is now back online, “We hope the community will be able to return soon,” Farnworth said of the city’s 7,200 evacuees.
In the Lower Mainland, people can drive across the Canada-U.S. border to get essential supplies without having to get a PCR test for their re-entry, Farnworth said.
“When I say essentials, I mean food and fuel. I don’t mean family trips or Black Friday shopping expeditions,” he said.
Two road llnks between the Lower Mainland have now re-opened following last week’s devastating floods and mudslides. The restored travel connections are via a southerly route on Highway 3 and Highway 7, and via a northerly route along Highway 99 and Highway 97. Essential travel only is permitted on both routes.
“Both routes are operating well, given that the context is far from travel as usual,” Fleming said.
Still, more signage will be added to Highway 3 advising people to slow down and drive with caution, he said.
“There are crews in the area, and these are congested areas that are still under repair and are active traffic management,” he said. “It is reassuring though that the important goods we all rely on are moving, and this is very, very good news.”
Rail traffic along the CP mainline should resume Tuesday evening, Fleming said. “They are making tremendous progress on repairing track that will connect us right through to the Alberta border and the rest of Canada.”