The extreme heat has put on ice a series of pop-up concerts planned for Canada Day in Peachland.
As was the case last July 1, plans had been for a group of musicians to travel around the town of 5,200 people. In 2020, the shows lasted for more than five hours.
But with temperatures topping 40 C this week and highs near 40 forecast for Canada Day, town officials pulled the plug on the concerts.
"With the heatwave, it was decided that the health risk was too high for performers," community services director Cheryl Wiebe said Wednesday.
But other elements of the scaled-down Canada Day celebration are still going ahead in Peachland, while Festivals Kelowna has cancelled everything it had planned for July 1.
Magician Leaf David will perform in Peachland from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Cousins Park, the Peachland Arts Council is sponsoring a t-shirt making event in the park at the same time, and free frozen treats will be handed out at Swim Bay on Beach Avenue.
Mayor Cindy Fortin will give a virtual Canada Day welcome on the town's Facebook page at 12:15 p.m.
Town officials had hoped to open a new children's splash park at Heritage Park on the waterfront on Canada Day. But delays in construction mean the park may not open until mid-August.
To make up for the cancellation of the Canada Day pop-up concerts, a family festival will be held in Peachland on Sept. 4.
Festivals Kelowna, which has a taxpayer-provided budget of nearly 500,000, has cancelled all its Canada Day activities for the second year in a row.
"We will instead focus on producing a celebration for this fall when our community can gather and enjoy all the great elements of a festival including live music, games, food, and possibly, fireworks," Festivals Kelowna says on its website.
To celebrate Canada Day, Festivals Kelowna suggests people go to restaurants, breweries, and wineries.