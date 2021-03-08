A pair of 10-year-old students in the Rutland area reported being chased by an adult man in separate incidents last week.
On March 4, a girl walking home alone on Dougall Road South after school, noticed a man following her. She started to run and was chased until she approached a 16-year-old girl and asked for help.
“The teenager also noticed the man, who had stopped chasing the child, but was still loitering in the area,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “She had the presence of mind to take the girl home with her and kept her safe until her parent could come pick her up.”
Both girls described the man as Caucasian, in his 30s with a pale complexion and dark hair. He was wearing camouflage pants, a dark jacket and backpack and was last week walking on Dougall Road North.
Four days later, a 10-year-old boy walking to school on Dell Road spotted a man running after him. The boy quickly ran up the walkway stairs between Dell Road and Dougall Road South and lost the man. The boy ran immediately to school and reported to officials.
He described the man as Caucasian, 30-40, medium height, brown hair with a beard or goatee. The man was wearing grey jeans, a red T shirt, black zip-up hoodie and white shoes.
“We are extremely concerned with the nature of both of these incidents, and our School Resource Officers and General Investigation Support Team are working diligently on these investigations,” said police spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents, or who may have dashcam or surveillance video to come forward immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477