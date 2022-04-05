And usage of the BC Vaccine Card will end as planned on Friday, the government has announced.
While hospitalization rates remain well below the early January peak, the downward trend has levelled off in the past week and may start to rise until mid-May, officials say.
The increase is anticipated, they say, given that indoor mask-wearing requirements have been eased and people are returning to more normal forms of social interaction.
Those most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 remain people over age 80. For that reason, a fourth dose of COVID-19 is being planned for residents of long-term care homes, and others considered to be clinically vulnerable.
“This is going to be a really important measure for us to boost immunity to those most vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization as we go into these spring months,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
It’s been about six months since the first booster doses were given in B.C. and a fourth shot will provide renewed protection against severe illness and death due to the disease, government officials say.
The evidence is clear that having had all three currently available shots greatly reduces the risk of hospitalizations and the necessity of patients being placed in critical care units, they say.
The hospitalization rate for those who are completely unvaccinated is 400 people per 100,000 of population. For those who have had two doses, the rate is 160 people per 100,000 of population, and for those who have had three doses the rate is 60 people per 100,000 of population.
People who are unvaccinated are eight times more likely to need critical care if they are hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to those who have received three doses.
“The booster dose gives good strong protection against severe illness across all age groups,” Henry said. “We see it as incredibly important as you get older.
“For people over age 70, it does give good strong protection, but we’re seeing some waning of that protection in the last few weeks, and particularly among people over age 80,” Henry said.
Even with the anticipated rise in hospitalizations, a trend line government describe as being modest in its severity, discontinuation of the BC Vaccine Card on Friday is reasonable, the government says, based on a balancing of risks and benefits. The card has been necessary to gain admission to restaurants, pubs, casinos, movie theatres, and other indoor organized events.
“It was very effective in supporting people to get vaccinated,” Henry said. While mandatory use of the card will end Friday, some businesses may choose to continue using it at their establishments, she said.
Other provinces ended use of similar vaccine-verification cards two months ago.